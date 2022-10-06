SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Victor Radley of the Roosters (R) celebrates victory with Jake Friend of the Roosters (L) at the end of the round nine NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at Allianz Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

England has announced a squad for their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji this Friday.

Shaun Wane's 22-player lineup boasts six NRL players with Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Luke Thompson all primed for the international exhibition.

This will be Victor Radley's first time donning the English stripes since his controversial decision to defect from Australia and the NSW Blues back in July.

Exciting outside backs, Young and Farnworth, are also set for their first appearance for England.

NRL Rd 4 - Sharks v Knights
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 01: Dominic Young of the Knights warms up before the round four NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Newcastle Knights at PointsBet Stadium on April 01, 2022, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Notable absences from the squad include former NRL player and captain of the England side Sam Tomkins, as well as former Raider John Bateman, who is serving the second match of a three-game suspension.

England and Fiji have not met in a World Cup fixture since the last time the tournament toured the British Isles back in 2013, when England defeated Fiji 34-12 in the final match of the group stages in Hull.

The match is to be played at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium and comes 8 days before England kicks off the World Cup proper against Samoa in Newcastle on October 15th.

England's 22-man squad to take on Fiji:

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Thomas Burgess, Mike CooperHerbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Chris HillLiam MarshallMichael McIlorumMike McMeekenKai Pearce-Paul, Sam Powell, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Marc Sneyd, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George WilliamsDominic Young.