England has announced a squad for their World Cup warm-up match against Fiji this Friday.

Shaun Wane's 22-player lineup boasts six NRL players with Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Herbie Farnworth, Thomas Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Luke Thompson all primed for the international exhibition.

This will be Victor Radley's first time donning the English stripes since his controversial decision to defect from Australia and the NSW Blues back in July.

Exciting outside backs, Young and Farnworth, are also set for their first appearance for England.

Notable absences from the squad include former NRL player and captain of the England side Sam Tomkins, as well as former Raider John Bateman, who is serving the second match of a three-game suspension.

England and Fiji have not met in a World Cup fixture since the last time the tournament toured the British Isles back in 2013, when England defeated Fiji 34-12 in the final match of the group stages in Hull.

The match is to be played at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium and comes 8 days before England kicks off the World Cup proper against Samoa in Newcastle on October 15th.

England's 22-man squad to take on Fiji:

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Thomas Burgess, Mike Cooper, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Liam Marshall, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Powell, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Marc Sneyd, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams, Dominic Young.