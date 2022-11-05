England have advanced through the to the World Cup semi-finals after securing a heavy ___ win over Papua New Guinea in Wigan.

A packed DW Stadium was alight despite the constant drizzle

The Lions hit the ground running, scoring the opener just five minutes into the match through a barnstorming effort by South Sydney giant Thomas Burgess, who took his personal try-tally for the tournament to four.

Makinson was handy with the boot, but just as handy on the turf as the winger scored the Tier 1 nation's second off the back of a brilliant Sam Tomkins' grubber, extending the lead to 10-0.

Dominic Young was next to join the score sheet after George Williams' cross-field kick was batted back into the hands of John Bateman, who shifted the ball out right for an untouched try.

Makinson couldn't convert the goal, but did convert their next point-scoring opportunity as England crossed three times in the span of five minutes.

The former Golden Boot winner forced his way over for a double before former NRL stars George Williams and Kallum Watkins added their names to the score sheet through long-range efforts, suddenly blowing the scoreline out to 32-0.

In a rare moment, England's captain's challenge saw the referee point to the spot minutes later, after Sam Tomkins' refuted the ref's decision of a 20 metre tap for the Kumuls after Alex Johnston bobbled the catch in-goal, for Makinson to plant down.

The winger was awarded his hat-trick and brought the score out to a whopping 38-0 after slotting the conversion out wide before heading into the sheds.

The scoring would slow in the second-half, despite England having a bounty of opportunities on PNG's line. The Kumuls proved their own worst enemy in attack, however their defence held firm.

The weight of possession finally gave after Mike McMeeken bumped off defenders like a dodge 'em car, bouncing off Kumuls before finding Farnworth with a one-handed ball, who drew Rodrick Tai and sent Makinson in untouched for his fourth.

The winger brought his personal tally to 26 points however couldn't convert, bringing the score out to 42-0 in favour of England.

The crowd roared as the Kumuls scored their first of the match with just 11 minutes to go, as Lachlan Lam's kick off the scrum found Jimmy Ngutlik's hand in the corner.

Rhyse Martin converted in front of 23,179 screaming fans at DW Stadium, and the Kumuls clawed the score back to a 42-6 scoreline.

England would find a final blow, as a belting long-pass found the chest of Makinson as he scored a fifth just 24 hours after Josh Addo-Carr accomplished the same feat against Lebanon.

The winger would finish with 30 points after failing to convert, booking England a massive semi-final clash with either Samoa or Tonga in London next Sunday AEDT.

England 46 (Tommy Makinson 5, Dominic Young, George Williams, Thomas Burgess, Kallum Watkins tries; Tommy Makinson 5 goals) lead Papua New Guinea 6 (Jimmy Ngutlik try, Rhyse Martin goal)