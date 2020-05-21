Rising Raiders forward Jack Murchie is set to move to the New Zealand Warriors just one week out from the season, according to The Canberra Times.

The 22-year old has made three NRL appearances for the Raiders and last played in Round 7 of last season.

It is believed that he is seeking greater opportunities elsewhere and now joins an injury-savaged Warriors team.

Stephen Kearney’s side has been hit hard in the casualty ward, particularly in their forward pack, with season-ending injuries to Jackson Frei and Bunty Afoa and Leeson Ah Mau and Nathaniel Roach out until mid-season.

The Warriors restart their 2020 campaign against the St George Illawarra Dragons next Saturday at Central Coast Stadium at 3pm.