Canberra Raiders logo

Rising Raiders forward Jack Murchie is set to move to the New Zealand Warriors just one week out from the season, according to The Canberra Times.

The 22-year old has made three NRL appearances for the Raiders and last played in Round 7 of last season.

It is believed that he is seeking greater opportunities elsewhere and now joins an injury-savaged Warriors team.

Stephen Kearney’s side has been hit hard in the casualty ward, particularly in their forward pack, with season-ending injuries to Jackson Frei and Bunty Afoa and Leeson Ah Mau and Nathaniel Roach out until mid-season.

The Warriors restart their 2020 campaign against the St George Illawarra Dragons next Saturday at Central Coast Stadium at 3pm.