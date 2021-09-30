Andrew Johns has held his hands up in his appraisal of South Sydney's premiership chances and has labelled himself an "idiot" for writing off the Rabbitohs after Latrell Mitchell's suspension.

Ahead of Sunday night's Grand Final, the youngest of the living immortals surmised the key factors and players of the decider in his regular column in The Sydney Morning Herald by beginning with an apology of sorts.

"When Latrell Mitchell was suspended for the rest of the season, I assumed South Sydney would go out in straight sets," Johns commenced.

"What. An. Idiot. Wrong again."



Although Johns initially believed that the the Bunnies would bow out in straight sets this September due to Mitchell's absence at the back following his head-high hit on Sydney centre Joey Manu, the legendary Knights halfback believed the loss had in fact forced the Redferners to adapt on the run.

"Souths were a team that put 60 per cent of its effort into attack, 40 per cent into defence, but they’ve flipped it since Latrell’s suspension," the 47-year-old penned.

Johns also suggested that due to having an extra week off in comparison to their direct competitors for this season's prize, the Rabbitohs should be fresher and should be seen as favourites to claim their 22nd premiership.

"For me, their big advantage in this match is they are a lot fresher," he continued.

"They rested players in the last round, then went to war with Penrith in the first week of the finals, had a week off, then beat Manly in what I’d describe as a club game.

"They’re much fresher than Penrith."

The Cessnock-born maestro also ate humble pie by suggesting he had underestimated Souths' endeavour, as well as the man who leads them from behind the coaches box glass.

While Johns has previously been coached by Wayne Bennett during his time in a Kangaroos jersey, the two-time premier with Newcastle paid respect to the career mentor by comparing him to a titan from another field.

"Like Bart Cummings preparing Melbourne Cup winners, he [Bennett] just knows how to prepare teams to peak for the big occasion," Johns mused.

"He knows how to teach individuals the how and the why, peaking at the right time."

Despite predicting the cardinal and myrtle clad side to run out victors in a close game and, 'Joey' also suggested there was merit behind those that have tipped Penrith to spoil Souths' party.

Johns claimed that if Nathan Cleary's kicking game was on point, Isaah Yeo could dominate through the middle and Api Koroisau was creative at the ruck, then the Provan-Summons trophy could well make it's way back to the foot of the Blue Mountains for the first time since 2003.

The Rugby League savant also suggested that given Ivan Cleary's cubs had played so much football together, if the pain of last season could be uncorked and used for gain, then the Panthers, and not the Rabbitohs, would likely be premiers by the end of the weekend.

Kick-off for Sunday's decider is still slated for 7:30pm at Suncorp Stadium, however, the latest Covid scare in the sunshine state has necessitated that the crowd will now be capped at 75 per-cent of the ground's capacity.

Johns' Tips for the 2021 Grand Final

Winner - South Sydney by four-points

First Try-Scorer - Alex Johnston

Clive Churchill Medal Winner - Cameron Murray