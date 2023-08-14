Wayde Egan and Shaun Johnson are both under injury clouds as the New Zealand Warriors prepare for a Round 25 clash against the Manly Sea Eagles this Friday evening.

The Warriors have confirmed that Egan has been released from hospital according to NRL.com after being sent as a precaution following the club's win over the Wests Tigers on Saturday evening in Hamilton.

Egan was involved in an incident with Tigers' forward Stefano Utoikamanu which saw the Blues debutant's forearm catch Egan in the front while carrying the football.

Utoikamanu was penalised and placed on report for the collision, with Egan taking no further part in the game.

The dummy half passed his HIA however and with no damage to his throat, the club are hopeful that Egan will be fit to play on Friday - he is likely to be named on Tuesday afternoon and given every chance to play.

Meanwhile, the quad injury currently ongoing for Shaun Johnson stopped him from kicking goals against the Tigers for the most part, although he did kick the first of the game, and stepped up to slot a 68th-minute penalty goal later in the contest.

It's believed Johnson will be fit to play this weekend, although the Warriors could opt to give him a week off to get the injury 100 per cent right ahead of the final push into the month of September.

If he was to be ruled out, then Ronald Volkman will come into the number seven jersey, with Adam Pompey to kick goals as he did last weekend. Egan will have last weekend's 18th man Freddy Lussick on standby to come into the side if he fails to take his place against the Sea Eagles on Friday.

In a game which will be emotion charged for the Warriors as they rename their stadium to Daniel Anderson Stadium after the club's former coach suffered a horrific spinal cord injury earlier this year, the club will be out to retain their spot in the top four and book a qualifying final and double chance.

As it stands, one more win would be enough for the Warriors to confirm at worst they could only miss a qualifying final on for and against, all but confirming they would have a second chance in the finals.