Parramatta star winger Maika Sivo has been rushed home from Fiji to Sydney to undergo emergency surgery on his hand.

Sivo was holidaying in Fiji, but The Daily Telegraph revealed he will have surgery on Tuesday for a “mysterious infection.”

Before heading to Fiji, Sivo felt discomfort in his hand and had a number of X-rays and check-ups, although all of the results came back clear.

However, while overseas, Sivo’s hand “blew up” according to manager Cameron Phelps, and the winger was told to undergo surgery.

“So we’re still not exactly sure what is wrong,” Phelps told the Daily Telegraph.

“It could be a bite, who knows?

“Maika had hurt the hand before heading over to Fiji but, after undergoing some X-rays and stuff, there didn’t seem to be anything really wrong with it.

“But then when he was over there, it really blew up.

“We’re not sure what caused the infection.

“I know they wanted to operate on him in Fiji but Parramatta have flown him home.”

Sivo played 25 games in 2019, and finished with 22 tries, the most in the NRL.