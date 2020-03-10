Parramatta’s Maika Sivo has been cleared by the league to line up in Thursday’s season opener against Cantebury. The NRL elected not to stand Fijian flyer down over an assault charge late last year.

An NRL spokesperson confirmed the news on Monday, with Sivo free to suit up for the first game of the season in front of an expected sold-out Bankwest Stadium.

Sivo was charged over an incident on Boxing day in a Fijian resort, and there were concerns over his playing future until the NRL made a decision.

The court case was set to take place on March 12, the day of Parramatta’s opening-round rivalry with the Bulldogs. However, the 26-year-old is not required to be appear in court for the next hearing, which could carry over into the later stages of 2020.

Brad Arthur will confirm his 21-man squad for the season opener, with Sivo expected to be named.

Last year, Sivo finished the season with 22 tries and received a two-year extension deal from the Eels.