The Parramatta Eels have confirmed three extended contracts, including that of Charlie Guymer who reportedly asked for a release earlier this year.

The club's 2023 SG Ball captain, Guymer went on to represent New South Wales in junior State of Origin, before advancing to the NSW Cup and then making his NRL debut earlier this year.

Despite that, Guymer and his management were believed to have asked for a release earlier this year, with the forward looking for a new home after Parramatta lost a host of other talented youngsters, including Ethan Sanders to the Canberra Raiders, Blaize Talagi to the Penrith Panthers and Matt Arthur, likely to the Newcastle Knights.

The Eels jumped on the front foot not long after to confirm Guymer is remaining with the club, and his contract has now been locked in until the end of 2026, with a Top 30 promotion for the final year of that deal.

“Charlie has wonderful leadership qualities and the characteristics you want in a player both on and off the field. We have no doubt he will thrive during pre-season training and be ready to play more NRL games next year,” the club's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement.

Joining him as a Top 30 member in 2026 will be Richard Penisini, who will be part of the development squad over the coming 12 months before being promoted.

The brother of Will Penisini, Richard's 2024 campaign was ruined by a knee injury.

“Richard is a talented young player, he has worked hard on his rehab journey and is now fully fit and ready to tackle the new year head on during pre-season training,” O'Neill said.

Saxon Pryke has also been locked in at the club on a new deal. Zero Tackle reported in July that the youngster was to have a mutual option for 2026. Parramatta have not confirmed that either way, but he is contracted as part of the development squad for at least 2025.

“Saxon has been a standout player in the Jersey Flegg team and has earned a spot in the Development squad in 2025. He has a wonderful opportunity to further develop his game training in a high-performance environment and learning from the likes of J'maine Hopgood, which will set him up for future success," O'Neill said.

O'Neill said having pathways players make it through the grades was a good thing for the club.

“It's wonderful to see our players coming through the pathways program and being rewarded for their hard work and talent. We look forward to watching them progress in the NRL under the guidance of Head Coach Jason Ryles," he said.