Parramatta star winger Maika Sivo will remain an Eel until the end of the 2023 season.

Sivo has received plenty of interest from NRL rivals as he remains off-contract past this year, with French rugby club Racing 92 also reportedly in the race with a substantial offer of their own.

Earlier this month it was reported that the European club had put forward a deal worth more than $600,000-per-year for the 27-year-old.

Instead, the Fijian international looks to have opted for a two-year offer to remain in the gold and blue.

“Maika has played an important role in our team over the last two seasons and we are delighted that he will continue to bring excitement to our Members and fans, especially at Bankwest Stadium,” Eels chief executive Jim Sarantinos said.

Sivo starred in the Eels’ 16-12 win over reigning premiers Melbourne Storm on Thursday night, with the flyer scoring tries on either side of half-time to aid his side to victory.

His impressive outing places the Eels with a perfect 2-0 start to the season and takes his career try total to 39 from 48 games.

Sivo’s extension will be sure to lift immense weight from the shoulders of Eels coach Brad Arthur, who is currently looking to lock away a plethora of star talent.

Mitch Moses, Ryan Matterson, Nathan Brown and Blake Ferguson all remain unsigned for 2022, with the latter potentially in line to rekindle contract negotiations following a hot start to the season.

The Eels will face Cronulla at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday night in hope of keeping their unbeaten start alive.