NSW coach Brad Fittler has opted to start Parramatta forward Junior Paulo over incoming Blues Angus Crichton and Dale Finucane, with the latter not selected in the 17-man side.

As reported by NRL.com, Paulo will start in the front row as Fittler is forced to shuffle is front pack following the withdrawal of Sea Eagles gun Jake Trbojevic due to a hip injury.

Crichton makes his return from suspension and finds a place on Fittler’s pine for the potential series-clinching clash, with Finucane’s inclusion into the squad coming without a role in the 17-man side.

Finucane will join Campbell Graham in the reserves, while Penrith playmaker Apisai Koroisau will hold his place as the 18th man.

“It’s a good spot to be in at the moment, where you have got Dale on the extended bench. He has been incredible for Melbourne over the last month, so we are in a good spot,” Fittler told NRL.com.

“Angus and Dale are both fit and they have been outstanding for their clubs. The team won’t change much. I feel like Angus will start on the bench and Dale on the extended bench so there’s not much disruption.”

NSW SQUAD FOR ORIGIN II

James Tedesco

Brian To’o

Latrell Mitchell

Tom Trbojevic

Josh Addo-Carr

Jarome Luai

Nathan Cleary

Daniel Saifiti

Damien Cook

Payne Haas

Cameron Murray

Tariq Sims

Isaah Yeo

Jack Wighton

Junior Paulo

Angus Crichton

Liam Martin

Dale Finucane

Apisai Koroisau

Campbell Graham