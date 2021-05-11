Parramatta forward Nathan Brown has inked a new contract extension with the club, remaining in the blue and gold until the end of the 2023 season.

Announced on Tuesday, the Eels lock is now set to further extend on his 108 NRL matches, 79 of which have come with Parramatta.

The NSW star is a key retention signing for Brad Arthur and follows the extension of gun flyer Maika Sivo.

The Eels will still be looking to lock away the services of halfback Mitch Moses and forward Ryan Matterson, but Parramatta football boss Mark O’Neill announced his excitement in Brown’s decision to remain with the club.

Which centre pairing should NSW coach Brad Fittler start with for the 2021 State of Origin series opener? READ MORE >>> https://t.co/cN8ZkQzHQc pic.twitter.com/PeKqCCWY6v — ZeroTackle.com (@zerotackle) May 11, 2021

“From a team perspective, Nathan adds a level of aggression needed to compete at NRL level and is a vital part of our squad as we strive for a premiership,” he said, per the club website.

“He loves playing in the big games and was rewarded with selection in the NSW Origin squad in 2020.

“Nathan was a previous Ken Stephen Medal nominee for his role as the Ambassador of The Children’s Hospital at Westmead, and has emerged as a genuine leader on and off the field.”

Brown will make his return to the NRL for Magic Round this weekend when the Eels face the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium.