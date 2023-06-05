Eels skipper Clint Gutherston is set for a positional switch as the immediate future of Dylan Brown is uncertain.

Having let go of Jake Arthur to Manly and Dylan Brown's availability clouded due to off-field issues, Brad Arthur is set to call upon Gutherston to move away from the fullback role and into the halves with Mitchell Moses.

Not unusual to the five-eighth role, Gutherson has played 20 games in the jumper over the years. If Arthur wants Gutherson to stay at the back of the field, his only other is utility Daejarn Asi.

However, back-rowers Bryce Cartwright and Ryan Matterson have played in the No.6 jersey in the past but are considered highly unlikely to replace Brown in the halves.

Switching Gutherson into the five-eighth will allow him more opportunities with the ball in his hands, with the end product being a higher involvement in attacking plays.

Sean Russell or Bailey Simonsson are the likely options to replace the skipper at fullback if Arthur decides on the positional switch.

Now playing in the centres, Simonsson was primarily a fullback at the Raiders but was stuck behind Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the pecking order.