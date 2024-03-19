The Parramatta Eels NRLW have signed another player to their NRLW roster as they look to make the finals this season and improve on their form from last year.
The club have re-signed Tyla Amiatu on a two-year contract until the end of the 2025 season.
The young rookie prop made her NRLW debut last season in 2023 and was an instant impact on the team in the forward pack.
2024 SQUAD
Abbi Church, Cassey Tohi-Hiku, Elsie Albert, Kennedy Cherrington, Madeline Jones, Monique Donovan, Rachael Pearson, Rosemarie Beckett, Ruby-Jean Kennard, Zali Fay, Mahalia Murphy, Tyla Amiatu
|2024 GAINS
None
|2024 LOSSES
Amelia Huakau (Tigers), Capri Paekau, Jade Fonua, Kelsey Clark, Kimberley Hunt, Kyra Simon, Mahalia Murphy, Nakia Davis-Welsh, Pihuka Berryman-Duff, Rueben Cherrington, Shannon Muru, Shontelle Stowers, Talesha O'Neill, Tyla Amiatu,
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Abbi Church
2. Zalie Fay
3. Mahalia Murphy
4. Monique Donovan
5. Cassey Tohi-Hiku
6.
7. Rachael Pearson
8. Ruby-Jean Kennard
9.
10. Madeline Jones
11.
12.
13. Kennedy Cherrington (c)
14.
15. Elsie Albert
16. Rosemarie Beckett
17. Tyla Amiatu
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.