Mitch Rein's NRL career is set to continue with the Parramatta Eels extending the veteran hooker a lifeline.

The Wollongong-born 31-year-old was one of six Titans let go at the end of the season, alongside Ashley Taylor, Tyrone Peachey, Jai Whitbread, Sam Stone and Jonus Pearson.

Only Pearson remains alongside Rein on the unsigned list, with Peachey going to the Tigers, Taylor on a train and trial contract at the New Zealand Warriors, and both Whitbread and Stoen going to the English Super League.

The match between Rein and the Eels seems virtually perfect, with Rein getting to extend his career at the top level, and the Eels getting a veteran hooker who will be able to play second fiddle to Reed Mahoney.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting the deal is done for 2022, although it'll only be for one year at this stage.

The need for a new backup hooker at Parramatta comes following Freddy Lussick's departure to the St Helens Saints in England. He played a handful of games with relative success for the blue and gold while Mahoney was out injured in 2021, although eventually succumbed to his own injury, leaving Ray Stone to play at dummy half during the finals series.

Rein has made 208 first grade appearances since his 2011 debut and has gone on to represent the Dragons, Panthers and Titans, playing 20 games in 2021.

A strong defender and creative ball-player, he could well push for a bench spot in Brad Arthur's side even when Mahoney is fit and available to play club football.

It had been previously thought Parramatta could be Rein's only NRL option, with other Super League options also reportedly on the table.

Should the reports be confirmed, Rein will commence pre-season with Parramatta in November.