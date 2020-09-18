Eels veteran rookie Andrew Davey will be on the move next year and join the Manly Sea Eagles, according to The Daily Telegraph.



Davey made his debut this year for the Eels as a 28-year old and has shown enough in his six first grade appearances to entice the Sea Eagles.

The second-rower made his debut for Parramatta in Round 10 of this season against Manly.

At 28 years and 233 days old, Davey became the second-oldest debutant in the NRL era (since 1998).

Furthermore, the report states that the player swap between the Dragons and Eagles involving Jason Saab and Reuben Garrick looks to have been torpedoed after the Dragons appointed Anthony Griffin as their new head coach.

Saab still has two years remaining on his contract and will likely have to wait for a potential move away from the Dragons.