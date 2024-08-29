Incoming Parramatta Eels coach Jason Ryles has reportedly made a backflip on the club's position over the future of edge forward Ryan Matterson.

The Greenacre-born 29-year-old is contracted with the Eels through to the end of 2025 and has a player option in his $600,000 per year deal for 2026, but has been heavily linked with an exit from the blue and gold in recent times.

The Eels, preparing for their first season under Ryles and looking to move away from the bottom of the table, are reportedly prepared to wield the axe over several players, with Matterson on the list.

It was even reported the Eels were prepared to pay a portion of his salary for next year to make a move happen, with the same applying for Fijian winger Maika Sivo.

But the club have now backflipped on that stance, with The Sydney Morning Herald instead reporting Matterson will remain in the west of Sydney for 2025, with the potential for the same to occur in 2026.

That may be aided by the Eels being ready to shed the contract value of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who appears all but certain to sign with the St George Illawarra Dragons with only a minor sticking regarding contract length remaining in the way of that deal being done.

Matterson, who debuted in 2016 and played for the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers before joining the Eels, has 177 NRL games under his belt and is one of the most important players at the Eels when at his best.

His form has, at times, lacked this year, however, the forward who can play on the edge and in the middle was a driving force behind the club's run to the 2022 grand final and is still in the prime of his career, Ryles will be looking to get the best out of the key cog next season.

Matterson will likely slot straight back into Parramatta's second row as the club looks to move on from the triple loss of future talent Matt Arthur, Blaize Talagi and Ethan Sanders at the end of this season.

Parramatta will need to win at least one of their two remaining games to avoid the wooden spoon this year.