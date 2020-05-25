Former Dragons utility Jai Field has signed a development contract with the Parramatta Eels, the club announced.

The 22-year old joined the Eels on a train-and-trial deal ahead of the 2020 season and has had his contract upgraded following the release of winger Ethan Parry, effective immediately.

Field made his NRL debut for the Dragons in 2017 and has played 12 games for the club.

Parramatta Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill praised Field for earning his promotion while thanking Parry for his contributions to the club.

“We are excited to add Jai to our playing roster as he has been very impressive during his time at the Eels. Jai has enormous talent, he brings depth to our backline and he already has first grade experience,” O’Neill told parraeels.com.au.

“We would also like to wish Ethan all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for his time at our club.”