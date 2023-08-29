The Parramatta Eels have confirmed they have granted forward Jack Murchie an immediate release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Murchie joined the Eels ahead of the 2023 NRL season from the New Zealand Warriors on what was set to be a two-year deal, tying him to Brad Arthur's squad until the end of the 2024 campaign.

But he will now not see out the second year of his time in blue and gold, with the Eels confirming his release today.

“Jack is a wonderful person and we would like to thank him for his time at our Club and wish him all the best for his future," Parramatta Eels director of football Mark O'Neill said in a club statement confirming the news.

No new club have confirmed his signature yet, however, all recent reports suggest Murchie will be on his way to England, where he will link up with the Huddersfield Giants on what is believed to be a three-year deal.

The 26-year-old has always been around the fringes of first-grade during his time in the NRL, where he has been part of the Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Eels.

He managed just five appearances in his solitary season for Parramatta, with all of those coming off the bench and the last in Round 6.

He had previously spent more time on the park during his three years at the Warriors, where he managed totals of 13, 10 and 14 games.

Huddersfield has had a tough season in the Super League and sit in ninth place with four games remaining, so they are on the lookout for improvements next season, with the likes of Josh Jones, Chris McQueen and former NRL international Harry Rushton vying for their second-row positions throughout the course of 2023.

Ex-NRL players Esan Marsters, Kevin Naiqama, Tuimoala Lolohea and Nathan Peats are also part of Andrew Kelly's struggling side.