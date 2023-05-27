A calf injury has soured Joe Ofahengaue's Parammatta debut, which lasted just 10 minutes into Friday's win over North Queensland.

Ofahengaue made an immediate switch from the Wests Tigers this week to further bolster Brad Arthur's forward pack that will be without senior trio Ryan Matterson (calf), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (groin) and Shaun Lane (hamstring) for the coming rounds.

The 27-year-old's opening night in the blue and gold was cut short after the opening try of the evening, with Eel Makahesi Makatoa brought into the game in Ofahengaue's place.

Parramatta would soon confirm a calf injury for their newest recruit, with the club set to learn the full extent of the setback in the coming days.

A Round 14 bye will be timely for Ofahengaue's recovery, with the former Bronco and Tiger potentially missing a short period after the mid-season break.

An unfortunate start to Joe Ofahengaue's Eels career as club confirms he will not return tonight. Out with calf injury #NRLEelsCowboys #NRL — Ethan Lee Chalk (@EthanLeeChalk) May 26, 2023

Parramatta were able to hold onto a 24-16 win despite a pair of late tries from Cowboys flyer Kyle Feldt, with Mitch Moses' 78th-minute down sealing the Eels' sixth win of the season as they creep toward the top eight.

The loss for the Cowboys sees Todd Payten's men remain among the bottom four of the competition with five wins on the board from their 13 matches.

North Queensland will face Melbourne next Saturday when they return to Queensland Country Bank Stadium.