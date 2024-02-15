The Parramatta Eels have provided an update on Clint Gutherson, Junior Paulo and Wiremu Greig ahead of their first pre-season trial match.

The club has confirmed that the star trio have all overcome their respective injury and have since returned to full training as they look to be fit for Round 1 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Paulo recently had to have surgery for a chronic toe injury, whilst Gutherson suffered a knee injury in the final round of the 2023 NRL season and was set to race the clock to be back for the opening round.

Their recovery means Arthur Miller Stephen and Richard Penisini are the only two players who will be on the sidelines to begin the year. The duo have been ruled out for the season after sustaining ACL injuries in the pre-season.

A young fullback who can also play on the wing, Miller-Stephen made his NRL debut in Round 23 of the 2023 season against the St George Illawarra Dragons, crossing for a try.

His primary position is fullback, however, and he played nine games for the NSW Cup team this year, scoring four tries and laying on another five try assists. In those nine games, he came up with 23 tackle busts and ran for an average of 137 metres per game.

The injury is a devasting setback for the young gun, who could have found himself in line for more first-grade action this year, with Parramatta still facing significant questions over their outside backs.

Rated as one of the best youngsters in Parramatta's junior system, Richard Penisini made his NSW Cup debut at the back-end of the 2023 season against the Sydney Roosters and likely would have worked his way into being a mainstay in that set-up during 2024 as he pushed for a first-grade debut.