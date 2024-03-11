Parramatta Eels star halfback Mitchell Moses has been cleared of any groin injury after playing through pain against the Canterbury Bulldogs on the weekend.

The halfback, despite playing the entire 80 minutes against the Bulldogs and looking solid, was clearly in discomfort throughout the clash.

It was revealed in the post-game that Moses had sustained a groin injury.

In a statement on Monday morning, though, the Eels said Moses would miss no matches and will be available for selection in Round 2 when the Eels tackle three-time defending premiers the Penrith Panthers, who are coming off an 8-0 loss to the Melbourne Storm in a disastrous opening to their title defence.

Moses played a key role for the Eels during the game, as they won 26-8. While he gave away goal-kicking, he still had 18 runs, a line-break assist, and 391 kicking metres.

The Eels aren't believed to have any other injury issues ahead of the Western Sydney derby clash against Penrith, which will come on a six-day turnaround for the club, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm (AEDT) on Friday evening.

Parramatta have a far longer turnaround between Round 2 and 3, not playing the Manly Sea Eagles until the following Sunday afternoon.