The Parramatta Eels have come out swinging as they attempt to re-sign up a full team's worth of off-contract talent before rival clubs can get their hands on players.

Of all the clubs facing something of a crisis in attempting to re-sign talent, the Eels have made more headlines than any other.

With Reagan Campbell-Gillard (now re-signed), Dylan Brown and Maika Sivo all having player options to hold over the club, as well as other stars such as Reed Mahoney, Clinton Gutherson, Isaiah Papali'i, Junior Paulo and Ryan Matterson all off-contract, the problems are wide and varied for the Eels.

It couldn't come at a worse possible time with a 17th team in the Dolphins entering the competition for 2023, giving the Eels extra competition in an attempt to hang onto their players.

Already Papali'i has been rumoured to test the open market, while Paulo is attracting attention and Mahoney has been heavily linked with the Dolphins.

Part of it is the Eels' own doing with so many stars off-contract at the same time, and substantial delays in locking down Brad Arthur to continue coaching the team on a new deal.

It's understood many of the players didn't want to work their futures out until Arthur had re-signed, but that has come and gone with little in the way of new deals.

Despite the media attention, the Eels put a statement out on Friday afternoon slamming the rumours and declaring they were in discussions with all parties.

"Over recent weeks there has been media speculation in relation to certain players at our Club who are off contract at the end of 2022. The media has a job to do in reporting player movements which we respect as we understand the public interest in our players," the statement read.

"Over the last six months, we have regularly engaged with all our players and their managers in a private and productive manner, balancing the Club’s intent to ensure players are paid fairly and their value is appropriately recognized, whilst ensuring we are assembling our strongest possible roster year on year.

"Our approach is not to engage publicly in speculation regarding player negotiations. It is disrespectful to the players involved, is unhelpful in building a team that is set up for success, and most importantly, goes against how we aim to operate as a Club.

"To date, our discussions with players and their managers have been robust, professional and constructive. These discussions are ongoing and we look forward to updating you shortly with some exciting news on our roster for 2022, 2023 and beyond."