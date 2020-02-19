Eels head coach Brad Arthur has named a 25-man extended squad to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Ringrose Park, Wentworthville this Friday.

New recruit Reagan Campbell-Gillard will pull on the Eels jersey for this first time after being named in the squad.

Parramatta Eels Squad

Daniel Alvaro

Nathan Brown

Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Rhys Davies

Levi Dodd

Haze Dunster

Elie El-Zahkam

Kane Evans

John Fonua

David Gower

George Jennings

Michael Jennings

Oregon Kaufusi

Brad Keighran

Shaun Lane

Eli Levido

Reed Mahoney

Makahesi Makatoa

Marata Niukore

Ethan Parry

Jaeman Salmon

Will Smith

Ray Stone

Peni Terepo

Stefano Utoikamanu