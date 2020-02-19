Eels head coach Brad Arthur has named a 25-man extended squad to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Ringrose Park, Wentworthville this Friday.
New recruit Reagan Campbell-Gillard will pull on the Eels jersey for this first time after being named in the squad.
Parramatta Eels Squad
Daniel Alvaro
Nathan Brown
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Rhys Davies
Levi Dodd
Haze Dunster
Elie El-Zahkam
Kane Evans
John Fonua
David Gower
George Jennings
Michael Jennings
Oregon Kaufusi
Brad Keighran
Shaun Lane
Eli Levido
Reed Mahoney
Makahesi Makatoa
Marata Niukore
Ethan Parry
Jaeman Salmon
Will Smith
Ray Stone
Peni Terepo
Stefano Utoikamanu
1: W Smith
2: H Dunster
3: E Parry
4: M Jennings
5: G Jennings
6: J Salmon
7: R Davies
8: S Utoikimanu
9: R Mahoney
10: R Campbell
11: S Lane
12: M Nuikore
13: N Brown
14: D Alvaro
15: O Kaufusi
16: K Evans
17: R Stone
That’s how I would start the 17
Considering the squad South’s picked, we should win quite comfortably.
Kev will have his BBQ burning brightly this weekend.
Parra 100 Soufths 2
Go away woody.
You are a parasite and no one wants you here.