Eels head coach Brad Arthur has named a 25-man extended squad to face the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Ringrose Park, Wentworthville this Friday.

New recruit Reagan Campbell-Gillard will pull on the Eels jersey for this first time after being named in the squad.

Parramatta Eels Squad

Daniel Alvaro
Nathan Brown
Reagan Campbell-Gillard
Rhys Davies
Levi Dodd
Haze Dunster
Elie El-Zahkam
Kane Evans
John Fonua
David Gower
George Jennings
Michael Jennings
Oregon Kaufusi
Brad Keighran
Shaun Lane
Eli Levido
Reed Mahoney
Makahesi Makatoa
Marata Niukore
Ethan Parry
Jaeman Salmon
Will Smith
Ray Stone
Peni Terepo
Stefano Utoikamanu

4 COMMENTS

  1. 1: W Smith
    2: H Dunster
    3: E Parry
    4: M Jennings
    5: G Jennings
    6: J Salmon
    7: R Davies
    8: S Utoikimanu
    9: R Mahoney
    10: R Campbell
    11: S Lane
    12: M Nuikore
    13: N Brown

    14: D Alvaro
    15: O Kaufusi
    16: K Evans
    17: R Stone

    That’s how I would start the 17