The Parramatta Eels have locked in their second re-signing in as many days, with Haze Dunster agreeing to a new long-term extension.

The three-year extension means Dunster, adding the year he has to run on his current deal, will remain a part of the blue and gold until at least the end of 2025.

It had been thought Dunster was almost a certain starter for 2022 following the departures of experienced duo Michael Oldfield and Blake Ferguson, however, a lack of depth in the club's outside backs saw the Eels recently sign Bailey Simonsson effective immediately.

The Raiders outside back will now likely challenge Dunster for a spot on the wing, with Maika Sivo almost certain to start on the other side of the park.

Dunster played 13 games during the NRL season and scored three tries, being named the Eels' rookie of the year.

Parramatta's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said that Dunster's signing was a good move for the club.

“Haze is a real talent and a popular member of the squad, he has a great deal of growth left in him and we look forward to seeing him continue to play in the blue and gold," O'Neill said.

Dunster is an Eels junior and has played with the club through the Harold Matthews, SG Ball, Jersey Flegg and New South Wales Cup competitions.

The 22-year-old, who made his first grade debut in 2020, has been rated highly by judges, and could well push Simonsson for the Eels' second wing spot in 2022.

Another option could see Simonsson play in the centres, although Waqa Blake's improved form, and the breakout year of Will Penisini, is likely to scupper that line of thinking.