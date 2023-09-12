After reports emerged that Peter Sterling is set to be asked to present this year's Clive Churchill Medal, the former Eels legend has dispelled the rumours.

On Tuesday evening, the Herald revealed that Sterling was set to be asked to present this year's Clive Churchill medal, due to the backlash of Rod Churchill's comments and criticism of Latrell Mitchell.

The NRL and Rod Churchill have agreed that Rod will not be on stage to present the Clive Churchill Medal at the conclusion of the Grand Final as the NRL gets set to overhaul the Clive Churchill Medal presentation ceremony.

Speaking Triple M's Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell, Sterling squashed the rumours, revealing that no one has yet to ask him to present the prestigious award.

“To be honest gentlemen, no one has spoken to me about it, no one has asked me about it. I've spoken to no one. At the moment I've got a gold weekend planned," Sterling said on Triple M's Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell.

When asked if he would present it he said “I don't know, because I've got stuff in place for quite a while. It's less than ideal. I guess it's a conversation I'll have if/when someone gets in touch!”