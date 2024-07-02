The Parramatta Eels' injury crisis has taken another turn, with Fijian powerhouse winger Maika Sivo set to be sidelined for between the next four and six weeks.

Sivo has reportedly re-injured his hamstring that he has only just returned from, with News Corp suggesting the earliest he will be back is a month's time.

The winger at one point spent time out of the first-grade team during the end of Brad Arthur's tenure at Parramatta through form, but then missed games from Round 14 onwards with a hamstring injury.

Returning over the weekend in a losing effort against the Newcastle Knights, Sivo was able to play through the 80 minutes, but it's now understood he played through a re-injured hamstring injury in the contest.

The Eels have won just four games this season and sit in equal last spot with the Wests Tigers, only avoiding bringing up the rear of the field by ten points on for and against.

In a desperate struggle for wins under interim coach Brad Arthur, the blue and gold will now face the South Sydney Rabbitohs (Round 18, home), Gold Coast Titans (Round 19, away) and Melbourne Storm (Round 21 after a bye, home) at a bare minimum without Sivo.

In the backs, Parramatta are also without Bailey Simonsson until next season, while Haze Dunster is likely to be named for Round 18 in his return from a foot injury, but is no guarantee to play come game time against the Rabbitohs.

Ofahiki Ogden, Kelma Tuilagi and J'maine Hopgood are also missing for the club with injuries, although Ogden could be back from a pectoral muscle injury as soon as Round 19.