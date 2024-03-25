The injury crisis at the Parramatta Eels has continued with a forward set to join Mitchell Moses on the sidelines for a long stint.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Daily Telegraph report that second-rower Bryce Cartwright is set to miss up to six weeks with a rib injury, further aggravating the club's woes.

However, the Herald understands that he could be named to play against the Wests Tigers this week if he can push through the pain. This comes despite the club confirming the injury but not the severity.

It is understood that he suffered the injury in the club's 28-24 win over the Manly Sea Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

“It's a real shame because Bryce has had an outstanding start to the season,” Cartwright's manager, Allan Gainey, said on Tuesday morning, per The Daily Telegraph.

“Sadly, injuries are part of the game and I know Bryce will work hard and get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Kelma Tuilagi has emerged as the likely replacement for Cartwright and will slot into the starting back-row.

The former Wests Tigers and Manly Sea Eagles forward joined the Eels ahead of this season and has made three appearance for the club to date - all coming off the interchange bench.