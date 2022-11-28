The Parramatta Eels' training facilities are in for a massive upgrade after the NSW Government approved the construction for a Centre of Excellence and Community Facility at the club's current Kellyville Park base.

The move will make the region home to Australia's largest community rugby league precinct.

Plans include a gym, cardio and yoga rooms for players, theatre and video review rooms and even aquatic rehabilitation facilities. Meanwhile the Community Facility aspect will include a grandstand, common areas, a gym, match-day media rooms, change-rooms and a café.

“This is a significant milestone for the club as we take another step forward in building Australia's largest community rugby league precinct,” said Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos.

“From community engagement to high performance outcomes, this world-class facility will be home to our NRL, NRLW and Elite Pathways teams and will increase participation across all forms of rugby league for boys and girls from grassroots to elite levels.”

NSW Minister for Planning and Homes, Anthony Roberts, also heaped praise on the project and its intended outcomes.

“The Eels Centre for Excellence and Community Facility delivers on the NSW Government's commitment to improving open space for the rapidly growing north-western Sydney population.

“The centre's dedicated multi-purpose community facility will enable to club to expand its community programs, initiatives and engagement, strengthening its connection with the community and passionate fans.

“This project is supporting thousands of additional construction jobs and providing an economic boost to the communities they're located in.”