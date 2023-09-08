Parramatta Eels forward Andrew Davey is reportedly set to be forced into an early retirement from the NRL due to concussion and head injuries.

Medical retirement is no stranger in the NRL, and with head injuries and concussions coming more and more into focus with every passing season, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Davey will be next to end his career.

The report suggests the Eels are in conversations with the 31-year-old regarding his career and a decision over his health.

While nothing has been officially announced, it could mean that Davey has already played his last NRL game, with the game's governing body aware of the situation.

The forward, who has been in the news this week over issues at his former club the Canterbury Bulldogs, has been with the Eels since the middle of the season in what is his second stint with the club, having originally debuted in the NRL in 2020.

Despite playing for the blue and gold from Round 10, he has managed just 12 games, with two concussions costing him four games all told.

The report suggests the NRL have made no decision on whether Davey's contract that runs into next year will be wiped from the 2024 salary cap. The game have also made no decision over whether the value of Josh Hodgson's contract will be allowed to be used elsewhere by Brad Arthur's side, who fell well short of expectations in 2023, missing the finals in attempting to back up last year's grand final effort.

If Davey's contract is taken off the salary cap, the Bulldogs would also receive some dispensation from the NRL given they are paying a portion of his deal after a surprise mid-season exit.

The surprise of that exit was made somewhat clearer during the week though after Davey unloaded on the Belmore-based outfit in an interview with News Corp.

“The way the Bulldogs went about things, I didn't like it,” Davey told the publication.

“It wasn't a culture that I fitted in with and it wasn't the style of coaching that I resonated with. Players had concerns, but they weren't at panic stations. I had a couple of gripes, but I won't go into specifics. We weren't all pulling the same way.”

If Davey has played his final NRL game, then he will finish his career with 5 tries in 44 appearances across time at the Eels, Manly Sea Eagles and Bulldogs.