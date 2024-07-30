New Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles continues to shake up the club's coaching staff, with another club official set to depart at the end of the season.

The news comes after reports emerged that Ryles has indicated to interim coach Trent Barrett that he will no longer be needed as an assistant coach at the Eels beyond this season, having previously worked under Brad Arthur.

Likely not the first change to the club's staff, Head of Performance Trent Elkin is set to depart the club at the end of the season, per News Corp.

According to the publication, his departure will see him link up with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and is close to accepting a deal where he will be a member of Wayne Bennett's coaching staff alongside assistant coaches Ben Hornby and David Furner.

Having spent the past five seasons at the Parramatta Eels, Elkin's resume includes a long stint with the Cronulla Sharks previously.

Embed from Getty Images