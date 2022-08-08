Parramatta Eels back-rower Bryce Cartwright has made headlines today after the Daily Telegraph revealed he’s had an AVO taken out on him by his ex-wife.

Cartwright was issued with the Apprehended Violence Order following an incident that required police involvement. Police have since confirmed that the incident was in no way physical and more just a verbal domestic dispute.

Under the standard conditions of the AVO, Cartwright cannot assault, threaten, stalk, harass or intimidate his ex-wife Shanelle. He is due to face Waverly local court in relation to the matter on Thursday.

The couple ended their long-term relationship early last year following Cartwright’s move from the Gold Coast to link up with the Eels. They had been married for three years and have two children together.

They famously courted controversy during the NRL’s response to the COVID pandemic thanks to their views on vaccinations and the NRL’s intended mandate on the issue.

After a number of impressive performances for Brad Arthur’s side in 2021, Cartwright has struggled in 2022. A number of injury and form issues have been key contributors, with Cartwright managing just seven performances for the Eels so far this year.

He played 10 minutes in the Eels’ last-round victory against Manly.

Both the Eels and NSW Police told the Telegraph they were unable to offer any further comment on the matter.