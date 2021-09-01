With one round to go we still have one position in the finals up for grabs. Three teams all facing their own battles. Fourth position is also very much up for grabs. More importantly though, Power Rankings are still there to be won. Where did your team finish after Round 25?

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

I'm not looking too much into the Storms loss on Saturday night. The timing isn't great but one loss in 20 games is hardly time for alarm bells.

The Storm have shown their hand in resting a long list of stars against the Sharks. They don't need to win the minor premiership.

Melbourne certainly looked a little off the pace against the Eels but one bad game following 19 straight wins isn't going to cost them top spot here.

2. Penrith Panthers (2)

Penrith seem hell bent on proving me wrong. From the very second I said they were the third best team in the competition they've kicked into a new gear and are probable favourites to finish top.

Brian To'o was a monster on return with almost 300 metres. The way he begins sets from his own end is unmatched across the competition.

The Panthers have named a full-strength side as they look to get finals footy minutes into their players' legs.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (3)

It was a strange week for the Bunnies. They put 50 on their old rivals, the Roosters, yet are in a less advantageous position now than before the round.

If they're going to win the title they'll have to do it without their superstar fullback.

Souths have rested six big name players yet still enter their game against the Dragons as big favourites. Cody Walker may lose the Dally M to Tom Trbojevic this weekend.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly looked well below their best in the first half against the Bulldogs. The fact they trailed at half time really shows just how flat they were.

Then Trbojevic kicked into gear and they blew the Dogs away. He is far and away the most important player in the competition.

Manly need to beat the Cowboys to confirm fourth but if the Eels and Roosters both lose then there's almost no chance Trbojevic and Daly Cherry-Evans will play this game.

5. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels put themselves right back in the race for the top four, and truthfully re-ignited their title hopes, with a magnificent win over the Storm.

I didn't think Parramatta had this kind of performance in them but they proved they can match it with the literal best.

The Eels have rested a host of star players, including both halves. They'll finish 5th or 6th and bring their fresh stars players back. Sitting prettier than this time last week.

6. Newcastle Knights (7)

The Knights confirmed finals footy for the second straight season thanks to Mitch Pearce's right foot. His field goal confirmed seventh with the 15-12 victory.

The halves pairing of Pearce and Clifford is firing right now and is undefeated as a combo. Ponga is back to his very best also. Good timing.

With seventh placed sewn up I would be very surprised if there weren't some late changes come game day. Ponga and Pearce are surely likely to drop out.

7. Sydney Roosters (5)

The Roosters have the biggest drop this weekend after copping a monster score and losing their superstar centre for the season.

Joseph Manu's absence continues a ridiculous injury crisis that has gone a long way to blunting their title charge.

The Roosters can't afford to rest players against Canberra due to squad limits. If they win, they could finish fourth but look set for an elimination game in round one of the finals.

8. Cronulla Sharks (8)

The Sharks ensured they held their future in their own hands with a solid win over the Broncos. If the Sharks win against Melbourne, they're playing finals.

Matt Moylan was the difference and shapes as the key as Cronulla attempt to avoid being first round fodder for the third year in a row.

They named their strongest possible side against an under manned Storm side. If they don't qualify for finals from here then that will purely be on them.

9. Canberra Raiders (10)

Canberra kept their finals hopes alive with a brilliant comeback win over the Warriors. Truthfully at 16-0 down their season looked over.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had an immediate effect when he came on. Sebastian Kris scored a double which helped set up a grandstand finish. Two late tries secured victory and another weekend of live footy.

They need to beat the Roosters on Thursday night or else it's Mad Monday next week. From there they'll need the Storm to do them a favour but they're right in the race.

10. Gold Coast Titans (9)

The Titans lost control of their destiny as they stood and watched Mitch Pearce land the last-minute field goal. They will probably look at this loss as the one that got away.

Naming Tyrone Peachey in the six and leaving David Fifita on the bench raised eyebrows. The game changed when Fifita came on, as it usually does.

If either Canberra or the Sharks win then the Titans are dusted, but if both sides fall short then the Titans will need a win by probably 14 points. Great theatre.

11. New Zealand Warriors (11)

The Warriors looked well on track to cause a boil-over and put Canberra's season away. At 16-0 up they were firing.

Their lack of experience really showed late on as the Warriors butchered opportunities for a field goal that you believe Chad Townsend would have nailed.

They have one last chance to make an impact when they play the Titans this weekend. Depending on results elsewhere this game could be very much a live contest.

12. Brisbane Broncos (12)

The Broncos are going to finish in the bottom three but I believe would be far happier than the Tigers, Dragons and Cowboys with their efforts as of late.

They pushed the Sharks all the way and if not for a moment of madness that saw them reduced to 12 men at one stage, could very well have ended Cronulla's hopes.

Brisbane will play a Knights side likely to rest more players than they've originally indicated and could very well end on a high note.

13. Wests Tigers (13)

The Tigers season ended, officially, last week, and they played like it against the Panthers. They were never in this game and only two late tries made it look closer than it was.

Stefano Utoikamanu has had an incredible season. He's been one of the Tigers shining lights in an otherwise well below par 2021.

They have a real opportunity to end the season on a high with the Bulldogs their opponents on Sunday afternoon. Hard to pick a winner truthfully.

14. North Queensland Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys ended their ten-game losing record with a brilliant and entertaining win over the Dragons. Where has this Cowboys side been for the past three months?

This side has so many entertaining players who just can't find the consistency they need to play finals footy. Next year should be far better.

Locked into a bottom-three finish it has been a horrible season for a side who, at times, promised so much more.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (14)

This season can't end quickly enough for a side devoid of ideas. The Dragons led early and were run down in entertaining fashion by the hapless Cowboys.

Seven straight losses has seen them freefall down the table.

The Bunnies are running out a reserve grade side this weekend and are still heavy favourites against the Red V.

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (16)

The Dogs were right in their contest at halftime. They lead the highly fancied Sea Eagles at the break and worth every point.

Unfortunately, their second half summed up their season in that it was horrible.

They play the Tigers this weekend in a game that Dogs fans will hopefully look back on next season as the last of the dark times.