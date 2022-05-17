Parramatta Eels assistant Coach David Kidwell, has shocked the club by leaving mid-season. Kidwell will join former Wallabies Coach Michael Cheika in his bid to lead Argentina to victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Kidwell reportedly spoke to Brad Arthur yesterday and told him he would be departing from the Eels immediately.

In the end, Cheika's offer to coach the Argentinian Rugby team was too good to pass up. Kidwell was sure to let it be known how much he enjoyed his time in Parramatta.

“I really thank Parramatta for the opportunity to coach here, I’ve seen the team go from the wooden spoon in 2018 to genuine contenders in the last couple of years,” Kidwell told News Corp.

“I’ve been part of that and I wish them every success, I’ll be watching every game from afar.

“We know what kind of team we can be, beating Melbourne in Melbourne, Penrith at Penrith, just shows what kind of team it is and the systems that are in place, it’s just a matter of producing that week in, week out.

“I was very honest with Brad, I told him that was a big opportunity for myself, I’ve been thinking about it for three or four years, if I don’t take it now I don’t think it will ever come again.

In regard to what made the Argentina job so attractive Kidwell had plenty to say.

“The World Cup being so close, it’s an opportunity I couldn’t refuse. Argentina have been great, they’ve been very clear on what they want and how they want it.

“Cheik was pretty clear, he thought I’m the guy he wants as a defensive coach but was clear that he needed me this year.

“It’s building the squad and our plans for the World Cup, so I need to be there.”

Kidwell has been an assistant coach for years after a successful playing career, working at the Eels since 2018 as well as the New Zealand National team and the Melbourne Storm.





He told the media however that he will never say no to a return to the NRL, where he is also coach of the New Zealand Maori outfit. He has stated that, despite his exit, he would like to continue in that role.

“I’ll never say never to coming back to the NRL but I’m really excited for this opportunity now," Kidwell said.