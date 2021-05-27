Parramatta halfback Mitch Moses has inked a new contract extension with the club, retaining his services to the Eels until the end of the 2024 season, while forward Ryan Matterson has extended for 2022.

Moses has been on the verge of opting for a new deal with the Eels in the past month, with the club now confirming a contract extension for the 26-year-old.

The prolific playmaker joined the Eels midway through the 2017 season from the Wests tigers and has played 94 games for Parramatta and has scored close to 600 points for the club.

Speaking via the club website, Eels football boss Mark O’Neill echoed the excitement of Moses’ new deal for the club.

“I would like to congratulate Mitch on his new deal which is exciting news for everyone at the Club, in particular our members and fans,” he said.

“Mitch is an integral part of the team, he is in career best form and has developed not only as a player but as a leader as well. We are excited that Mitch will continue to lead our squad in the coming years as we aim for a premiership”.

Matterson has taken up an option in his favour to extend his stay with the Eels for another season.

The 26-year-old joined Parramatta ahead of last year after previous stints with the Tigers and Roosters and has become a key in the Eels’ recent premiership contention.

Matterson has played 25 of his 109 NRL games with the Eels in what has been an emphatic forward pack under coach Brad Arthur.

“Ryan is also part of our Player Leadership Group, has played over 100 NRL matches and is adding great value both on and off the field,” O’Neill added.

The double signing adds to a wealthy retention season for the Eels, with Maika Sivo and Nathan Brown also signing new deals this year.

The Eels are set to face South Sydney on Saturday in hope of retaining their top-four place on the ladder.