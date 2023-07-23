The Saturday night clash between the Parramatta Eels and North Queensland Cowboys has eventuated with both sides securing serious injuries to their back rowers ahead of the 2023 finals series.

Star Origin forward Jeremiah Nanai is set to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury in a massive blow to the Cowboys' finals hopes. Leaving the field in the first minute of the second half, he went straight up the tunnel and didn't return back to the game.

The injury to Nanai will likely see him miss up to a month of action. Yet to be confirmed by the club, it seems as though he damaged his AC joint in his right shoulder.

Jeremiah Nanai won’t return after right shoulder injury - video not great, but seemed to fall in tackle directly on shoulder. Brings concern for AC joint injury, just have to hope no fracture because if so many return in 2-4 weeks pic.twitter.com/LFUQaCrNNQ — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) July 22, 2023

Nanai wasn't the only injured Cowboy to come out of the match, with Griffin Neame suffering a concussion and failing his HIA before half-time. This will see him absent next round against the Gold Coast Titans due to the mandatory concussion protocols.

The night went from bad to worse for the Parramatta Eels, who failed to walk away with the two points and lost Shaun Lane forward due to injury.

In a horrific incident, Lane dislocated his elbow in the second-half and could be out for the remainder of the season- due to a likely return date of six weeks.