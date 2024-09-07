Queensland Origin prop Thomas Flegler faces a potentially career-ending nerve injury, casting a shadow over his promising rugby league future.

At just 25 years old, the Dolphins' marquee signing for the 2025 season is set to undergo nerve-transfer surgery, a procedure that could either save or end his playing days.

The injury, sustained during his 100th NRL game in Round 4 this year, initially seemed minor but has developed into a serious condition with uncertain prospects.

Flegler, a key figure for both the Queensland Maroons and the Kangaroos, suffered the injury in what appeared to be a routine tackle.

Unfortunately, nerve damage complications have persisted, and despite initial hopes that the issue would resolve itself, surgery has now become the only option.

“Tom will be having surgery,” confirmed Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett.

“The nerve hasn't come good so he needs an operation. The doctors are confident it can help him, they wouldn't be doing it if they didn't think it would help, but it's going to be a long process and we have to wait and see how it all goes.”

The injury development comes at a crucial time for Flegler, who was set to become one of the forward leaders at the Dolphins following his move from the Brisbane Broncos. His four-year, $3 million contract with the Dolphins was seen as a cornerstone of the club's rebuilding efforts, with Bennett counting on Flegler's leadership in the forward pack.

“We brought him here for that reason, to be one of our forward leaders,” said Bennett.

The soon-to-be-scheduled surgery is a nerve-transfer operation—a complex procedure that could require up to a year of recovery.

High-performance boss Jeremy Hickmans acknowledged the risks involved.

“The worst-case scenario is he won't play again,” Hickmans said bluntly.

“That's a remote possibility so we can't beat about the bush, but the hope is that Fleg should be OK.”

Nerve-transfer surgeries have shown some success in the past, but the outcomes vary greatly between individuals.

Flegler's case is further complicated by the unpredictable nature of nerve injuries, making his recovery timeline anywhere from six to twelve months.

“We've seen pretty good outcomes with nerve-transfer operations, but every case is individual,” added Hickmans.

Despite the severity of his condition, Flegler has continued some gym work during his time off the field, including bench pressing an impressive 140kg.

Should the surgery fail, Flegler faces the prospect of early retirement: a devastating blow for a player of his calibre.

In the event of retirement, Flegler would still receive the entirety of his four-year contract, with the $3 million deal exempt from the salary cap, ensuring his financial security.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, will wait anxiously as Flegler embarks on the long road to recovery.

“It's been tough for Tom … I'm not sure when he will come back,” Bennett admitted.