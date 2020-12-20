Despite missing out on the finals, Manly currently has the most players on their injury list.

Josh Aloiai (knee), Tom Trbojevic (shoulder), Jorge Taufua (Achilles), Kieran Foran (pec), Cade Cust (ankle), Josh Schuster (ankle), Moses Suli (foot), Manase Fainu (stood down/shoulder) are all listed on the Sea Eagles’ causality ward, with Trbojevic and Walker the only two to return to full contact training.

In total there are 63 players listed on the injury list in the NRL.

Cronulla has five players on their injury list returning from serious injuries.

Matt Moylan has struggled with soft tissue injuries for two seasons but is back in full contact training. Shaun Johnson (Achilles) is expected to return to training in January, while Blayke Brailey, Siosifa Talakai and Royce Hunt are training in rehab groups.

Grand Finalist Penrith has the least amount of players in the casualty ward alongside North Queensland.

Charlie Staines is the only player listed in the Panthers causality ward, while Cowboys captain Michael Morgan is recovering from an infection in his shoulder.

Number of players in each teams causality ward:

Sea Eagles: 8

Raiders: 7

Rabbitohs: 5

Roosters: 5

Sharks: 5

Tigers: 5

Bulldogs: 4

Knights: 4

Titans: 4

Broncos: 3

Dragons: 3

Eels: 3

Warriors: 3

Storm: 2

Cowboys: 1

Panthers: 1