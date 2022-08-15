The NRL's match review committee have hit Manly Sea Eagles' utility Dylan Walker with a Grade 1 careless high tackle which saw him sent to the sin bin during yesterday's horror loss to the Gold Coast Titans.

Despite being sent to the sin bin for the tackle, Walker's Grade 1 charge - his first offence of the season - will allow him to escape with a fine.

With no charges in the last three years, the usual $1000 fine with an early guilty plea will be reduced to $750. He would pay $1000 should he head to the judiciary and lose the challenge.

The tackle on young Titans' winger Jojo Fifita was Walker's first involvement in the game after coming off the bench just over 20 minutes into the contest.

"Mate, you've hit him directly in the head, it's in the bin," explained referee Chris Sutton after consultation with review official Kasey Badger who was in the bunker.

The sin bin appeared to suggest Walker would receive a higher grading when the charge sheet was released, however, he will be free to line up next week when the Sea Eagles take on the Cronulla Sharks at home.

There were no other charges dished out by the match review committee from either of Sunday's games, with the Canberra Raiders beating the St George Illawarra Dragons in the other contest, while only fines came out of the rest of the weekend with no suspensions recorded.

The loss for the Sea Eagles all but puts them out of finals contention, while the Titans move a step closer to avoiding the wooden spoon with the victory.