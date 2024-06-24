Embroiled in emotions, Dylan Edwards is "grateful and excited" to wear the NSW Blues jersey for Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series after being a late withdrawal from the opening game.

Days away from making his Origin debut earlier this month in Sydney, Edwards sustained a quad strain at training, which subsequently ruled him out of the match and replaced him by incumbent Blues fullback James Tedesco.

However, Edwards stayed in the Game One Origin camp and was seen in the coaches' box alongside Michael Maguire and assistant coaches Matt King, Boyd Cordner and John Cartwright.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Edwards revealed that it was hard to miss the opening game of the series but is excited to finally make his State of Origin debut after being gifted another opportunity by Maguire as the Blues face a must-win match.

"It was disappointing. Obviously being so close and then so far but it's alright. Everything happened for a reason," Edwards told Zero Tackle.

"It was hard (psychologically and mentally), but I was excited to see how the boys went because we prepared really well for that game.

"Obviously, it didn't go to quite the plan, but it was really fun. I'm grateful and excited, now I've got another opportunity."

As Edwards becomes the eighth Penrith player to run out in the Blues jersey over the past five years, the fullback credited the New South Wales coaching staff as being instrumental to him, particularly assistant coach Matt King, ahead of Game Two.

"They're really good. They sort of stay in the soul and tell us how they think we should play and just have some conversations around that," Edwards continued.

"They're incredible to work with.

"Yeah, he's [Matt King] has been a massive help. He's obviously been in the ring and had success as well, so he's a very smart footy head to have around."

Dylan Edwards and the NSW Blues will face the Queensland Maroons in Game Two of the 2024 State of Origin series on Wednesday, June 26, at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria.