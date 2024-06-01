So much had been made of the injured NSW stocks that incoming coach Michael Maguire had to choose from, but reports of Dylan Edwards going down at training with a potential quad injury will throw the Blues' preparations well and truly into the fire.

The headlines after the team was announced were dominated by the news that the state's inspirational captain James Tedesco had been 'dumped', despite Edwards' numbers and performances being superior in all categories throughout the 2024 season.

But now, with Edwards joining pivotal halfback Nicho Hynes under an injury cloud heading into Game One on Wednesday, the heat is well and truly on Maguire to deliver something out of adversity.

Hardly a disappointing replacement, should he receive the call-up, the return of Tedesco could be a disaster for Edwards who has spent an eternity awaiting this selection.

Edwards is set to be monitored at NSW camp over the coming days, per multiple reports.

