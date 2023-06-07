The NRL has confirmed it has stood down playmaker Dylan Brown as he awaits an outcome of his court proceedings.

Initially named in the team list to take on the Bulldogs on Monday, Brown has been stood down by the NRL under the no-fault stand-down rule.

The decision comes after the five-eighth was charged with five counts of sexual touching after an alleged incident at The Golden Sheaf on Saturday night.

"The NRL has today advised the Parramatta Eels that Dylan Brown is subject to a no-fault stand down condition under the NRL rules,” the NRL statement said.

"The NRL decision in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player."

Following the decision by the NRL, the Parramatta Eels issued a statement.

"The Parramatta Eels have been informed by the NRL that Dylan Brown has been stood down from team selection as part of the NRL's no fault stand down policy regarding the incident this past weekend," the statement read.

"Dylan will not be eligible for selection until he receives clearance from the NRL. Out of respect for the legal process now under way, the club will not be making any further comment at this time."

MORE TO COME...