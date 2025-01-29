The NRL has made a decision regarding Indigenous All-Stars duo Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr using the annual All-Stars match fixture count towards their suspensions.

Suspended by the NRL for misconduct off the field and bringing the game into disrepute, the star duo are set for early comebacks for the 2025 NRL season.

The NRL has now confirmed that the annual All Stars fixture will count towards the suspensions of both Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr.

This means Mitchell will be available for selection for the Rabbitohs opening round fixture against The Dolphins and Addo-Carr will be available to make his club debut for the Eels as soon as Round 3 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

“We're pleased to have this matter finalised and we thank the NRL for their decision on this, well before the start of the season,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

“It now gives the Club, Latrell and Wayne (Bennett) clarity on when he will serve his suspension and will help narrow the focus onto round one.

‘We can all now move forward and get ready for the start of a huge season which begins with the pre-season matches in February and the start of the season-proper in March.”