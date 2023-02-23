Long-suffering Dogs fans enjoyed a much-improved 2022. That said, it shapes as just a glimpse of what lies ahead for the rebuilt club.

Matt Burton's arrival completely changed the outlook of those in blue and white, while Josh Addo-Carr lived up to every bit of hype his signing created.

Unfortunately, they did fall well short of finals footy, but 2022 was certainly a step in the right direction.

They've appointed one of the game's most highly praised young coaches in Cameron Ciraldo whilst adding two genuine stars in Reed Mahoney and Viliame Kikau.

There is no reason at all that the Bulldogs shouldn't be able to build upon what was an overall fairly positive 2022 season.

Recruitment report

Ins: Fa'amanu Brown (Wests Tigers, 2023), Brandon Clarke (2023), Andrew Davey (Manly Sea Eagles, 2024), Samuel Hughes (2023), Viliame Kikau (Penrith Panthers, 2026), Reed Mahoney (Parramatta Eels, 2026), Karl Oloapu (2026), Franklin Pele (Cronulla Sharks, 2024), Hayze Perham (Parramatta Eels, 2024), Jacob Preston (2024), Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders, 2025)

Outs: Corey Allan (Sydney Roosters), Matt Doorey (Parramatta Eels), Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves), Jack Hetherington (Newcastle Knights), Josh Jackson (retired), Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins), Brent Naden (Wests Tigers), Aaron Schoupp (Gold Coast Titans), Ava Seumanufagai (Leigh Leopards), Joe Stimson (Gold Coast Titans), Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves), Brandon Wakeham (Wests Tigers)

Recruitment impact

For the second straight season the Bulldogs have recruited exceptionally well. Viliame Kikau is one of the game's elite second rowers while Reed Mahoney is a machine in the middle.

Andrew Davey is an under the radar pick up while Hayze Perham looks to be atop the fullback pecking order. Franklin Pele could be absolutely anything in coming years.

Kyle Flanagan will be looking over his shoulder after the Dogs went in huge on Karl Oloapu.

I just can't shake the feeling that the Bulldogs focus was in the wrong areas. They've strengthened strengths but haven't really addressed their weakness.

They're relying on young, unproven players in four of their five spots across their back line. Could be a masterstroke in the long-term but this tactic will require patience.

Key talking points

Where do the points come from?

Despite being big improvers in 2022, the Dogs struggled to score points. At 383 points, only the lowly Knights and wooden spoon Wests Tigers produced less.

Kikau's arrival should create more opportunities on his side of the field but otherwise I don't see a huge jump in point scoring potential this year.

Josh Addo-Carr will score 15+ tries but Perham, Averillo, Alamoti and Kiraz combine for a career total of 85 games or NRL experience and just the 30 tries.

Kyle Flanagan will have to reach his very best form to ensure the 2022 over reliance on Matt Burton's boot to produce points won't repeat again.

Assistance for Burton

Touched briefly upon above, this once again looks like a side completely dependent on Matt Burton. Of course most teams rely on their star half but it is glaring in blue and white.

Burton's influence was blunted in the latter part of the season due to clubs focusing in on him knowing the Dogs struggled elsewhere.

Again, Kyle Flanagan needs to better assist his star number six. Reed Mahoney is key but isn't overly known for his attacking flair.

Forward march

The Dogs highly praised pack from 2022 has improved again in '23. Kikau and Sutton are automatic starters while Davey and Pele provide great depth.

Luke Thompson and Raymond Faitala-Mariner are fully fit and ready to go after injury affected 2022 seasons.

With Tevita Pangai Junior pushing for a starting spot, this is a well rounded engine room for the modern day game. They will roll plenty of opposition packs giving their halves every opportunity to succeed.

Star player: Matt Burton

The undisputed star and poster boy of the Bulldogs is Matt Burton, and for good reason. He was at the centre of everything positive in 2022.

There was a thought that he become over reliant on his monster boot at times but given the amount of opportunities produced, you can't blame him for going to that well often.

Given he now has a full season of regular footy in his favoured position, I'm willing to go record to predict a sharp rise in all his stat and output in 2023.

Player under pressure: Tevita Pangai Junior

I think it's fair to say that TPJ did not live up to expectations in 2022. He spent time in NSW Cup, something that simply shouldn't happen to a player of his talents.

Truthfully I don't think Trent Barrett knew what to do with his prized recruit. Mick Potter's arrival seemed to provide a shot in the arm to most of the squad but Pangai Junior's struggles continued.

A massive off-season and some very honest self evaluation has me convinced it will be a completely different TPJ in 2023. Given the money is reported to be on, this needs to prove true.

Breakout star: Hayze Perham

Almost everyone is on Paul Alamoti to be the club's breakout star, with some even tipping him to win Rookie of the Year honours, but I love what I see in Perham.

He was more than capable when called upon last year for the Eels. He crossed for four tries in his six appearances whilst running for just under 90 metres per game.

His NSW Cup numbers are very impressive. 14 try assist and 14 line break assists illustrate his attacking abilities. A full time move into fullback will prove a success. He's way too good to be playing reserve grade.

2023 Draw impact

By the completion of Round 4, the Dogs would have completed two of their five flights in 2023. Magic Round, a home game in Bundaberg and a Round 25 trip to the Gold Coast round out a dream schedule.

The Dogs will almost certainly lose Matt Burton to Origin and you'd have to think Addo-Carr will be the first winger picked. They'll escape easily compared to some of their close rivals.

Losing two games to QLD looks the only real negative across their fixture list. I suppose, at a stretch back-to-back away games in Newcastle and Canberra can be seen as a slight inconvenience.

Fixtures to watch

Round 1 vs Manly Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park, Saturday, March 4, 3pm AEDT

Almost every fan base is rabidly awaiting their side's first fixture in 2023 but few are as excited as the Dogs.

Their new signings will be unleashed while Cameron Ciraldo will oversee his first NRL fixture with his new club and his first as a full time coach.

The Dogs and Eagles rivalry ensures this will be spicy from the kickoff, on and off the field. Don't be shocked if the Brookvale hill is turned blue and white.

Round 3 vs Wests Tigers at Belmore Sports Ground, Sunday, March 19, 4:05pm AEDT

The Dogs first home game in 2023 will take place at Belmore Sports Ground. Given its a game against the Tigers, it should see them start their home season with a win.

This is a game I am looking forward to as a neutral, especially considering it will be a Sunday afternoon game. Much like Gus, I do love my Sunday afternoon footy.

Two sides with elite forward packs clashing on a Sunday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd at the Dogs traditional home!? Sign me up!

Round 10 vs Canberra Raiders at Suncorp Stadium, Friday, May 5, 6pm AEDT

It's tough to shape a Round 10 fixture as a "must win" but if the Dogs are going to play Finals Footy then they're going to need to win these kind of games.

The Raiders are a side the Dogs are almost certainly going to be battling for a spot in the bottom half of the eight. Given it's a home game, it's an opportunity the Dogs can't let slip.

Another game that will see two monster packs battling it out. Throw in the first clash between Sutton and his old club and this is a fixture that should provide plenty of entertainment.

Prediction

Dan Nichols

Arguably the most difficult side across the competition to predict. They have, once again, recruited extremely well. This side is scary on paper.

That said, Kyle Flanagan will need to find the form that once saw him poached by the Roosters to lead their new era. If not, then it's the Matt Burton show all over again.

Up front this Dogs side shouldn't lose too many battles. Kikau and Mahoney round out one of the competition's elite packs. I love the decision to appoint Raymond Faitala-Mariner as club captain.

It's the backline that worries me. Outside of Addo-Carr there aren't many runs on the board. They'll have to learn quickly.

10th.

Jack Blyth

A side with so much success on their horizon, it just mightn't be 2023 where it's achieved.

The club has made some stellar recruitment moves and don't appear to be slowing down on that front, already nabbing Stephen Crichton for next season, however they need time for their youngsters to develop, and the side to gel.

Paul Alamoti will debut and Matt Burton will improve, but there'll be some chopping and changing in the backline and forward, and question marks over Kyle Flanagan's spot at halfback, this won't their year.

11th.

Scott Pryde

The Bulldogs come into the season as one of the teams who could crack the top eight after being outside of it last year, but it's not something I'd be putting a great deal of confidence in.

There are still unsolved issues, and I'm not sure Reed Mahoney is the dummy half they needed, as good as he is. Fullback also is an issue, and their depth in the forwards with an injury or two could leave a lot to be desired.

They will improve though.

9th.

Zero Tackle calculator: 10th.

Zero Tackle's calculated prediction is the average tip of all three tipsters, with the lowest average the minor premiers, and the highest average the wooden spooners.