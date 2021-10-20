Wests Tigers' star second-rower Luciano Leilua is at risk of being lost to the struggling club with drawn-out contract negotiations still unable to reach a conclusion.

Leilua has turned into one of the best signings in the NRL over the past few years, having originally played for the St George Illawarra Dragons, but never excelling at the Red V.

His switch to the competition's other joint venture has seen a turnaround in fortunes though, with the wrecking ball cementing himself among the NRL's best back-row options.

Switching to the Tigers in 2020, he has since played 44 games, including all 24 in 2021, where he scored five tries, made 38 offloads and tackled at over 93 per cent efficiency on the edge in a team that had the NRL's worst defensive record.

He was, to put it simply, a shining light for the Tigers.

LUCIANO LEILUA

Lock Wests Tigers 2021 SEASON AVG 1.5

Offloads 0.2

Tries 0.1

Try Assists

But now, according to reports from The Daily Telegraph, Leilua could elect to hit the open market in a week's time if a deal isn't done.

He understandably wants an increase to salary, but it's something which he has been negotiating with the club reportedly since August.

The report suggests he currently earns around $450,000 per year, but wants an upgrade for 2022 - the final year of his current deal - to around the $700,000 per year mark.

Should that upgrade be granted, then he would negotiate with the Tigers to remain at the club until 2026, locking him in long-term as Michael Maguire attempts to build a team who can return the club to the finals for the first time in ten years.

Leilua is a heavy part of those plans, but other clubs would be chomping at the bit to talk with the giant second-rower, who at the age of 25 may not have even hit his prime yet.

It's understood the dramas surrounding coach Michael Maguire, former director of football Adam Hartigan, the internal review and the appointment of Tim Sheens have all slowed down contract talks with Leilua.

The report suggests Leilua is getting restless with no official deal on the table yet, and could throw himself on the open market in a matter of weeks.

Numerous clubs could have Leilua earmarked as a candidate, including the NRL's newest expansion franchise in the Dolphins, while other clubs looking for second-row options, including old home the St George Illawarra Dragons, who will be looking to replace Tariq Sims in 2023, could also come knocking.