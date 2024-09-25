An up-and-coming talent for the St George Illawarra Dragons has reportedly been cleared of charges for an alleged off-field incident that occurred near the end of last year.

Making his NRL debut earlier this season, Lyhkan King-Togia found himself facing two charges under Queensland's State Liquor Act for an alleged incident that occurred at a Toowoomba pub on October 14, 2023.

These two offences were failing to leave a licensed venue and having to be removed from a licensed premises.

Previously mentioned before the court in July, King-Togia's charges have now been dropped by police prosecution at the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Tuesday, per Toowoomba Chronicle.

It is understood that the playmaker was not at court when the warrant was cancelled and the charges were dismissed.

One of the club's most promising talents, King-Togia made four first-grade appearances this season, with his maiden match being against the Gold Coast Titans in Round 24 - he even started at five-eighth in one of the matches.

Now 19, the five-eighth moved to the Illawarra Steelers SG Ball Cup program last year before making the leap to the Jersey Flegg Cup and the NSW Cup.

“I really like being here. It was a good decision to move and it's good to debut at the Dragons,” King-Togia told Dragons Media earlier this year.

“It's a good club and we're going in the right direction. Hopefully, we can keep going.

"Debuting was definitely a goal. I wasn't expecting it, but I'm just heaps grateful to be getting the opportunity and getting the rewards for the hard work.”