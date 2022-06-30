The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly lost yet another star of the future, with gun prop Jack Burrows set to link up with the Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal.

The 18-year-old is the latest in a long line of young Dragons to exit the club, with Jack Bostock the most recent, having signed a development deal to join Wayne Bennett with the Dolphins in 2023.

He played for the under-19 NSW Blues last week during the NRL's representative round, while another ex-Dragon, Brad Morkos, did the same from his current home at the Canberra Raiders.

Both players are destined for big things, while young gun Tyran Wishart was an off-season snare for the Melbourne Storm out of the Red V's system and has made his first-grade debut under Craig Bellamy this season with the ability to play in multiple positions.

Burrows, an 18-year-old prop, has now linked up with the Eels according to Wide World of Sports.

A member of the St Gregory's College side who played at the National Schoolboy Championships both last year and this year, he will play in Parramatta's SG Ball side next season before looking to progress into the Jersey Flegg under-21 competition during the second half of the season.

He is tipped for big things, with footwork and an offload at the line already part of his game, as well as the ability to play big minutes.

Burrows is yet to be officially announced as part of Parramatta's junior pathways system.