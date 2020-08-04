Dragons young gun Jason Saab is set to be granted a release from his contract and free to join a new club in 2021, according to multiple reports.

The 19-year old is said to be frustrated with the repeated refusals by St George/Illawarra to grant his release, with Saab wanting to play in Sydney to avoid a daily 3.5 hour round trip to Wollongong.

Nine chief reporter Danny Wiedler has said that there is no ill will between the youngster and the club, with his release set to be granted Tuesday morning.

“I’ve learned over the past few days that Jason Saab is most likely going to get a release from the Dragons for next year,” Weidler told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“There is a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) between his manager and Ian Millward, and that’s likely to see Saab allowed to go and look at one of six clubs.”

Saab is set to garner much interest on the open market, with the likes of Canterbury, Manly and South Sydney reportedly keen on him.

Despite no formal contract offers being allowed at this stage, Wests Tigers are said to be in the box seat to nab him.