Dragons young gun Jason Saab is set to move the Manly Sea Eagles in a player swap for Reuben Garrick, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that Saab is on the verge of signing a three-year deal with the Sea Eagles.

Saab has been seeking a release out of his Dragons contract all season to move to Sydney and now finally gets his wish.

The 19-year old is contracted to the Red V until the end of 2022 but has struggled with travel commitments from Sydney to the Dragons training base in Wollongong.

The move will see Garrick move back to St George Illawarra at the end of the season, despite being contracted at Manly until the end of 2021.

Garrick made his way through the junior ranks at the Dragons before joining the Sea Eagles at the end of 2018 on a one-year deal.

After an impressive rookie season Garrick penned a two-year extension with the Manly until the end of 2021.

Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said in August that Saab would only granted his release on compassionate grounds if a suitable player or transfer fee could be reached.

“It’s worth noting that contrary to media reports Jason Saab has not been granted a release at the end of the season,” CEO Ryan Webb wrote to members.

“Although we will consider allowing him to depart on compassionate grounds if we were to receive a commensurate compensation in the form of a player and/or cash consideration.”