English international James Graham has confirmed that he will leave the Dragons and the NRL and return to England to play for Super League club St Helens for the remainder of their season.

Graham played in the 20-8 win in round 6 over Gold Coast and this will likely be his last match for the club.

The 34-year-old spoke on Fox Sports’ NRL 360 on Monday night about his decision to return to England.

“There were a few scenarios going around and some cause and effect situations back home and I had to think things through,” Graham said.

“I had to work out what I wanted to do and what effect it would have back home and also on the Dragons as well.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but this gives me the opportunity to go home and finish my career where it all started and play out the next six months and then move on to the next chapter.”

With the Dragons having faced a tough start to the season, Graham also spoke of the difficulty of his decision to leave and the potential impact on the club.

“Yeah it was tough, I’m not normally a quitter and I hope this doesn’t perceive me as one,” Graham said.

“You’ve got a coach there who I would walk to the end of the earth for and a playing group that I am incredibly bonded to.”

“I think good times are around the corner. But I had to make it about me and the opportunity that was presented to me in order to go home and finish my career there.”

Graham has played 186 NRL games for the Bulldogs and Dragons following 224 games for St Helens. Internationally, Graham has played 50 tests for England and Great Britain.