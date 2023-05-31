The day keeps getting worse for the Dragons as they have not only lost Jason Ryles to the Storm but their key sponsor St George Bank is set to end their 40-year relationship.

The Daily Telegraph states that Dragons' officials were informed today by the bank that their relationship would come to an end. The decision behind their exit is reportedly due to concerns about the management of the club, on-field form and player behaviour across the past few years.

However, St George Bank has offered to stay on as a sponsor until the conclusion of next season if the club cannot find a replacement for them.

“We can confirm that 2024 will be the final season of St George Bank's sponsorship of the St George Illawarra Dragons,” A St George Bank spokesman said to The Daily Telegraph.

"The partnership has been an important sponsorship for the bank, but the time is right to pursue new opportunities for our communities, business and customer priorities."

"We will continue to support the Dragons through 2024 as they assess their future sponsorship arrangements."

The Dragons are yet to comment on the situation, with Ryan Webb (Dragons Chief Executive) declining to talk on the sponsorship blow when contacted by The Daily Telegraph.